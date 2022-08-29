"I’ve only got one thing on my mind" - Exciting midfielder signals desire to stay despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool 

Celtic FC midfielder Matt O'Riley wants to stay at the Scottish club this season amidst reported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. He admitted that some clubs are looking to sign him but stressed that he wants to work with Celtic this season.

As per ESPN, apart from the two aforementioned clubs, O'Riley has also garnered interest from Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Amidst this interest in him, the Denmark U21 international told Danish outlet Bold:

"Yes, there are some of the clubs that have inquired about me. However, I cannot say which clubs they are. But even though it's great to know that there is a lot of interest in me, I only have one thing in mind, and that is to do well for Celtic."

O'Riley, 21, joined Celtic from MK Dons in January earlier this year for £1.5 million. While the Scottish club want to retain the youngster, a bid in the region of £15 to £20 million could tempt them into selling him this summer.

The England-born midfielder has played 25 matches for Celtic so far, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both looking for a central midfielder this summer.

The Gunners have been dependent on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield.

While Mohamed Elneny has done well when given an opportunity, they still need more depth to compete in four competitions. Arsenal also have Sambi Lokonga but he is yet to impress at the highest level.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are on the wrong side of the thirties and have failed to impress so far this season.

Liverpool and Arsenal prepare for the packed schedule after contrasting starts to the season

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, being the only English team to win all four matches they have played so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, played out two draws in their first two matches followed by a 1-2 loss to United. However, they bounced back emphatically, beating Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday, August 27 and now sit ninth in the league table.

With both clubs competing in four competitions this season, the fixtures are set to come in thick and fast for them.

Arsenal will next face Aston Villa at home on August 31 and United away on September 4.

They will then travel to face FC Zurich in their Europa League group stage match on September 8 before facing Everton at home on September 11.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will next face Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31 followed by a Merseyside derby at Everton on September 3.

The Reds will then face Napoli away in their Champions League group-stage match on September 7 before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on September 10.

With such a packed schedule, Arsenal and Liverpool will look to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer window shuts down.

