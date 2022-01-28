“I’ve got no sympathy” – Don Hutchinson insists Chelsea star must ‘deal with’ situation rather than complain about it

Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchinson has said that he does not have any sympathy for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, who has often been played out of position this season.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has deployed Pulisic in many positions this season, including wing-back and centre-forward. The United States international recently admitted his frustration at not being able to play in his preferred role.

Ex-Everton man Hutchinson, though, does have any sympathy for Pulisic. The Englishman explained that the 23-year-old cannot expect to choose his role in the team when he is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He said on ESPN FC (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Where I’ve got no sympathy for Christian (Pulisic), when you play for the biggest of clubs, and you’re in the spotlight, you can’t pick and choose your position. You’ve got to knuckle down. If the manager wants you to play out of position, and it’s the only position you’re going to get yourself in the starting 11, then deal with it."

Hutchinson stressed the need for Pulisic to adapt to Tuchel's requirements to retain his place in the team. He said:

“If he (Tuchel) wants you to play on the right-hand side, and that’s the only spot available, learn how to play it. If you want to play as a number ten, again learn how to play it. Off the left, the same.”

Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman again. As I said last night, Pulisic has got to find a way to find his happiness in the game again. The relentless energy off the ball, the runs behind, the pressing…all of that. Playing at a high level and having fun aren’t mutually exclusive and I hope he finds thatagain. #USMNT As I said last night, Pulisic has got to find a way to find his happiness in the game again. The relentless energy off the ball, the runs behind, the pressing…all of that. Playing at a high level and having fun aren’t mutually exclusive and I hope he finds that ❤️ again. #USMNT

Pulisic has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the European champions so far this season. He has scored and assisted three goals apiece in these games.

What did Christian Pulisic say about playing out of position at Chelsea?

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic recently said that he has found playing out of position difficult. The United States international also expressed his desire to play in his preferred position. He was quoted as saying by The Evening Standard:

“It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions, and have different strengths on the pitch. I’ve learned a lot, and I’m ready to hopefully be in a spot over the next few games that I’m more comfortable in.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pulisic has played as a winger, striker and wing-back under Thomas Tuchel Pulisic has played as a winger, striker and wing-back under Thomas Tuchel 👀 https://t.co/fue8pJOQix

It remains to be seen if Pulisic can nail down a starting position in Thomas Tuchel's team in his preferred role soon.

