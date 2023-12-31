“I've got no sympathy for him whatsoever" - Gary Neville launches scathing attack on ex-Arsenal star

Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner following his performance in Nottingham Forest's 2-1 home win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (December 30). The goalkeeper committed a blatant error that led to his side conceding the equaliser, which didn't impress the former Red Devils defender.

Turner has been the No. 1 for Nottingham Forest between the sticks since arriving from Arsenal in a deal worth £7 million last summer. The goalkeeper was in action as Forest welcomed United to the City Ground for their final league game of the year.

Expand Tweet

Following a tense first half, the hosts drew first blood via a Nicolas Dominguez strike in the 64th minute. But Turner helped the Red Devils get back into the game a few minutes later.

The former Arsenal man tried to pick out Danilo after receiving a back pass from Moussa Niakhate in the 78th minute. But his effort was poor, allowing Alejandro Garnacho to intercept the ball and feed it to Marcus Rashford to restore parity.

Fortunately for Turner, he atoned for his mistake, saving Alejandro Garnacho's effort and kickstarting a counterattack. Forest scored at the other end through Morgan Gibbs-White in the 82nd minute to secure their first league win over the Red Devils since December 1994.

Neville, who was on co-commentary duty for the game on Sky Sports Premier League, couldn't help but lash out at the American goalkeeper over his horrendous display at the City Ground.

“I have got no sympathy for him whatsoever. It’s absolutely ridiculous," the Englishman said.

Expand Tweet

"He is useless with his feet. He has proven it time and time again. He still tries. I mean, the ball is put back to him with a decent pace, just put your feet through it.”

This season, Turner has made 16 appearances for Forest across competitions, including 15 coming in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup. The goalkeeper has conceded 24 goals and recoreded two clean sheets.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal play their final Premier League game of the year on Sunday (December 31). The Gunners travel to Fulham after losing 2-0 at home to West Ham United in midweek

Erik ten Hag's men will kick off the new year with an FA Cup encounter with Liverpool on January 7 before returning to the Premier League to face Crystal Palace on January 20.

Arsenal are fourth in the standings with 40 points in 19 games. They will climb to the top if they beat Fulham, with first-placed Liverpool on 42 points from 19 games.