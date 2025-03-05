"I've got no words" - Liverpool star hails 'unbelievable' teammate Alisson after their 1-0 win over PSG in UCL clash

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot has hailed goalkeeper Alisson Becker after his incredible performance during his team's 0-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match on Wednesday.

The two sides clashed at the Parc des Prince, with the Reds winning the show thanks to a late strike from Elliot. The Parisian giants were by far the better side. They outplayed the Merseyside club, dominating the game with a 70% percent possession compared to their opponents' 30%.

Luis Enrique's side recorded 10 shots on target but failed to find the net as they were repeatedly denied by Allison. The Liverpool shot-stopper produced nine saves and was involved in the build-up to his side's goal in a worthy Man of the Match performance.

Arne Slot's side grabbed the winner with their only shot on target. Less than a minute after he was introduced into the game, Elliot connected to a pass from Darwin Nunez and buried the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma into the back of the net.

Speaking to TNT after the win, Elliot praised Alisson and hailed the Brazilian as "the best in the world" (via DaveOCKOP on X):

"I've got no words. He is unbelievable. The best in the world. He keeps us in so many games. Tonight is my opportunity to repay this man. Without him, I don't know where we'd be."

Liverpool will look to consolidate this slim victory when the two sides square up at Anfield for the return leg next Tuesday (March 11). The Reds have only failed to win once in the Champions League this season, recording eight wins from nine games played.

"We deserved to win" - Luis Enrique on his team's 1-0 loss to Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germian (PSG) manager Luis Enrique believes his side were better on Wednesday and should have defeated Liverpool.

Enrique told TNT after the loss (via DaveOCKOP on X):

"My feelings right now is difficult to think about the match. I think we deserved to win, clearly. We created a lot of chances."

PSG recorded 27 shots and created three big chances during the game. The Reds, meanwhile, only managed two shots and created one big chance. The Ligue 1 club also had a goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 20th minute ruled off for offside after a VAR check.

