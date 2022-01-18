“I’ve hardly seen him do a thing” – Andy Townsend questions Manchester United player for performances after big-money move

Andy Townsend has been left unimpressed by Manchester United's summer signing Jadon Sancho. The former Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder wants Sancho to offer something more to the underperforming English giants.

The Red Devils have been chasing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund since the summer of 2020. However, they could only sign the 21-year-old winger last summer for a fee of around £73 million. The England international was United's highest paid transfer in a window which saw the club also sign Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Sancho has failed to adapt to life at Old Trafford with pundits wanting to see more from the talented winger. Speaking of Jadon Sancho's underwhelming 2021-22 season, Andy Townsend said:

"After that, Jadon Sancho, on trial, 70 million quid, I’ve hardly seen him do a thing. Just give me one thing, Jadon, during a game. If you get on for 20 minutes, an hour, if you start a game."

Jadon Sancho has made 23 appearances for Manchester United this season and has contributed just two goals. One of them has come in the Premier League while the other has been in the Champions League.

Despite his poor return, the 21-year-old winger is still getting regular game time under Ralf Rangnick. However, the former Dortmund star does not seem to have a fixed position in the starting XI. Rangnick has used Sancho out wide on both flanks.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's attackers have struggled to find goals

Manchester United's attackers apart from Cristiano Ronaldo have been shy in front of goal. The 36-year-old forward has been United's highest goalscorer this season, having scored 14 times in 21 appearances.

However, the club's second-highest scorer is Bruno Fernandes, who has merely scored half of Ronaldo's tally this season with seven. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder recently scored a brace against Aston Villa at the weekend. The game, however, finished in a 2-2 stalemate with Villa scoring two late goals.

The rest of Manchester United's forwards have not been consistent in front of goal. Mason Greenwood has scored five times this season, while Marcus Rashford has scored just thrice. Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani have all scored twice this campaign.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league standings, having amassed 32 points from 20 matches. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently trailing West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in their quest to secure Champions League football next season.

