"I’ve heard" - Journalist claims Liverpool are thinking of letting Mohamed Salah move to Saudi Pro League for free

Reputed German journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Liverpool are considering letting Mohamed Salah depart for free rather than selling him to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Salah has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League and Al-Ittihad remarkably offered £150 million for his services last summer. Liverpool turned the lucrative offer down. However, it's widely anticipated that the Saudi Arabian sides will be back for arguably the biggest Arab-based footballer on the planet.

Especially with Jurgen Klopp leaving the club at the end of the season, Salah's future at Anfield has been under speculation.

Christian Falk, the head of the German outlet Bild, has claimed that the Reds are yet to decide regarding the future of Salah. He insisted that the Merseyside giants are prepared to lose him for free in the summer of 2025 rather than selling him for big money this summer.

Falk said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia. In the summer there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go. I’ve heard that Liverpool can even imagine letting him go on a free transfer as they’ve already made their money back from what they paid Roma for him.”

Mohamed Salah has etched his name among the greatest players ever to don the Liverpool shirt since arriving in a £34.3 million deal from AS Roma in 2017. The Egyptian has scored 204 goals and produced 88 assists in 332 games for Jurgen Klopp's side to date.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a phenomenal season this time out and has been a key reason why the Reds are leading the Premier League table. He has contributed with 18 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp considering a move for Manchester United target as his final signing at Liverpool - Reports

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly given the Reds the green light to sign PSV Eindhoven youngster Johan Bakayoko. As claimed by Teamtalk, the German has advised the club to secure the Belgium international's signature as the long-term successor of Mohamed Salah.

The 20-year-old winger has been red-hot for PSV this season in the Eredivisie, having scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 33 games across competitions. Jurgen Klopp's side have been long-term suitors for the fleet-footed winger and reportedly wanted him last summer.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Belgian but could now face competition from their bitter rivals. The Reds might have a situation on their hands with star attacker Mohamed Salah reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabian sides. Bakayoko could be a potential replacement for the Egyptian.