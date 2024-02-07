Jurgen Klopp identifies Manchester United attacking target as perfect farewell gift for Liverpool: Reports

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly given Liverpool the green light to pursue a move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Johan Bakayoko, who has been on Manchester United's radar.

TEAMTalk reports that Klopp has recommended Bakayoko to the Merseysiders' owners Fenway Sports Group. The 20-year-old has been flourishing in the Eredivisie with PSV, posting 13 assists and six goals in 33 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool have been linked with several wingers amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad remain interested in the 31-year-old despite having an offer of £150 million rejected last summer, per The Guardian.

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo have also been under consideration to become Salah's long-term replacement. But, Klopp feels Bakayoko is the perfect candidate to succeed the Egyptian superstar.

Bakayoko looks likely to depart PSV in the summer with the club's director Ernie Stewart admitting this to Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant:

"I don’t think Bakayoko will still play at PSV next season. It’s unbelievable what Johan does for someone his age. He’s played 30 great games in the past few months. At PSV and at the [Belgium national team]."

The nine-cap Belgium international is likely to cost around €40 million (£34 million). He's known for his blistering pace, superb vision, and constant driving at the opposition's full-back.

However, the Merseyside outfit may face competition for him from rivals Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. Reports claim the Red Devils have added Bakayoko to their transfer wishlist.

It could be a busy summer for United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are set to oversee the club's sporting operations once their purchase of a 25% minority ownership is ratified.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag touched on Klopp leaving Liverpool

Erik ten Hag offered a glowing verdict of Jurgen Klopp's reign.

Ten Hag has only spent two seasons at Manchester United but one of his most intriguing quotes regarded Klopp following his appointment in June 2022. The Dutch coach was asked about the Liverpool manager and Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola's hugely successful reigns (via ESPN):

"Era's come to an end."

However, Ten Hag probably didn't think it would be two years on that Klopp would be headed for the Anfield exit door. The Manchester United coach doesn't think the German's departure is a good thing for the Premier League (via the first source above):

"It's no good for the Premier League. So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congratulations on that."

Klopp ended a 30-year wait for the Premier League title in 2020 when Liverpool finally became champions. He's also guided his Reds to the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup, overseeing 290 wins in 467 games.