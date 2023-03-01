"I've heard whispers" - Pundit claims former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho could rejoin club and bring £65m star with him

Pundit and former striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that he has 'heard whispers' about Jose Mourinho and Tammy Abraham returning to the Premier League amid Chelsea links. He claimed that the former Blues duo could be at the club next season as they have 'had enough' of Italy.

Chelsea are on a horrid run, and fans have been calling for the sacking of Graham Potter. Although the board has decided to stick with the Englishman, recent reports suggest the sacking could happen if they lose the next two matches.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball On This Day in 2014, bottom club Sunderland came from behind to triumph over title contenders Chelsea with a 2-1 victory, ending Jose Mourinho's unbeaten home record On This Day in 2014, bottom club Sunderland came from behind to triumph over title contenders Chelsea with a 2-1 victory, ending Jose Mourinho's unbeaten home record 😬 https://t.co/9liwOyOx7G

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie claimed that Mourinho is looking for a way back to the Premier League. Chelsea have an option to re-sign Abraham in the summer, and the pundit believes he too, could be set for a return.

He said:

"They have that option to bring Abraham back for around £65million and he'd be the first-choice striker at Stamford Bridge. He's doing well in Italy with Roma and with Jose Mourinho.

"And I wouldn't rule out Mourinho coming back to the Premier League too, that could be interesting to keep an eye on. I just have the feeling that he's had enough in Italy. I've heard whispers that he wants a way back to the Premier League."

Jose Mourinho still loves Chelsea and spoke about the takeover

Jose Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea before he was sacked in 2015. The Portuguese manager went on to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United but has always insisted that the Blues will remain his club in England.

Speaking about the recent takeover at the club, he said:

"Of course, it is a difficult moment, and you can even feel it at football level because they lost that level of excellence and stability — but it's the moment, it's the moment. If you ask me, 'do you have somebody that I would love to take over from my Chelśea?' Let's say that - yes, I have, but I close my mouth."

The Portuguese manager added:

"I just know that the club reach such a level that it doesn't matter who with, Chelsea will always be big and my house will always be 200 metres away from the Stadium. I want to keep listening to the sound of happiness and success, and I'm sure it will be like that."

Mourinho is enjoying his time with AS Roma but was linked with a return to Stamford Bridge last month.

