“I’ve been very impressed” - Mikel Arteta delivers verdict on Arsenal’s summer recruit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is impressed by new summer signing Ben White following a resurgence in the player's form and the club's fortunes.

The Spaniard was asked about the defender in a press conference ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game against Brighton. In response, the Gunners manager said he was impressed by the Englishman's ability to handle the pressure but believes he can still improve a lot.

Arteta said:

"Well, I’ve been very impressed with how he handles the pressure and how he’s handled the situation of coming through the Euros and paying the big fee and the composure and the calmness that he’s shown."

“And as well, the willingness to learn, to improve, because he’s realised that he is still really young, still in the development process and there are things that he can improve. We are already enjoying [our time] together and we have to continue like that.”

Ben White was one of the big-money signings that Arsenal made in the recently concluded summer transfer window. The Gunners paid £50 million to sign the 23-year-old from Brighton.

White had a difficult start to life at the Emirates following a sub-par performance against Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League. However, he has now settled in well at Arsenal as the Gunners look to climb up the league table.

Mikel Arteta excited by the prospect of having a Ben White-Gabriel partnership at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is excited by the prospect of having a defensive partnership between Gabriel and Ben White at Arsenal. The manager believes that their understanding and cohesion will improve further as they continue to play together.

Arteta said:

“They played really well at the weekend, the understanding is getting better and the cohesion among the back is getting better, the more they play it will keep improving. We have different partnerships that will work, but certainly they played well at the weekend.”

Arsenal have gathered some momentum after a torrid start to the new Premier League. After losing their opening three matches, the Gunners have finally picked up some form. They have won three games on the bounce against Norwich City, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal's new signings have all started to gel well, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu all contributing to the cause.

