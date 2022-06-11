“I’ve just got a suspicion” – Alex Crook feels Manchester United could launch move for ex-Chelsea star after missing out on Darwin Nunez

Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Manchester United could now launch a move for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

As per ESPN, the Red Devils were in a race with their arch-rivals Liverpool for the signature of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. However, The Guardian reports that Jurgen Klopp's side have agreed to a €100 million deal to sign the Uruguay international.

Alex Crook has suggested that Erik ten Hag's side could now look to pursue a deal for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international has been a revelation since joining AS Roma from Chelsea last summer for a sum of around £34 million. The 24-year-old had a sensational debut season at the Stadio Olimpico. He has scored 27 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

IM🇵🇹 @Iconic_Mourinho Tammy Abraham has ended his Serie A debut season for Roma with 25 goals over all competitons.



To put that into perspective, 3 years ago Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Serie A debut season for Juventus with 28 goals.



Insane debut season from Tammy. Tammy Abraham has ended his Serie A debut season for Roma with 25 goals over all competitons.To put that into perspective, 3 years ago Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Serie A debut season for Juventus with 28 goals.Insane debut season from Tammy. https://t.co/Iufy1tyJFK

Crook believes that the Red Devils could launch a bid for the AS Roma attacker after tracking him in January.

The journalist, however, suggested that Abraham might not fancy a move to Old Trafford with Manchester United missing Champions League football. Crook told the TalkSport GameDay podcast, as quoted by This is Futbol:

“I’ve just got a suspicion they might try and get Tammy Abraham out of Roma. He was someone that I think they looked at in January. As I’ve mentioned, we interviewed Tammy on Darren Bent’s Boot Room and he seemed very settled in Italy but Roma aren’t in the Champions League and nor are Manchester United."

“I think eventually he will want to come back to the Premier League. The question again is: Are Manchester United an attractive enough proposition for him?”

Will the former Chelsea striker be a good addition to Manchester United?

Tammy Abraham has silenced his critics with a fantastic season in AS Roma colors and looks like another player Chelsea could regret selling.

The Englishman has broken the long-held record for the most goals in a single Serie A season for an Englishman (17), surpassing Gerry Hitchens (16).

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Amazing to think that Tammy Abraham won 3 European trophies in a year. Amazing to think that Tammy Abraham won 3 European trophies in a year. https://t.co/ugazkjMKlc

Legendary Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta’s record (21) of most goals for AS Roma in a debut campaign (27) was also shattered by the former Chelsea attacker.

With his Premier League experience, strong build and blistering pace, Abraham has all the ingredients to become the number nine Manchester United have been looking for.

However, Abraham himself might be against the idea of coming back to England just a year after moving to Italy, especially when everything has gone according to plan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far