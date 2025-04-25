“I’ve lost the fight” - Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny opens up on his battle with smoking addiction

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has opened up on his battle with smoking addiction, urging youngsters to stay away from it. He admitted that he couldn't overcome the addiction, but wanted to ensure that youngsters do not take it up.

Speaking to ESPN, Szczesny claimed that he started smoking at a young age and has failed to quit so far. The Barcelona goalkeeper said (via GOAL):

"There are some parts of the game where I believe I can be a perfect example for young people or, in fact, for my team-mates. And there are some things in my career that you better not follow. In a few aspects, I fail at [being an example], but I try to be the best version of myself, and I try to give the correct example to my team-mates, to young kids who watch us.

"But mentioning the subject of smoking, please do not follow me and don't do it. I've lost the fight. When I was very young, I created a habit that is very negative for me, and I know it is. I just lose against it. So for anybody watching: Don't do what I did."

Wojciech Szczesny joined Barcelona in October 2024 after an ACL injury to Marc-André ter Stegen. The former Arsenal and Juventus star was a free agent after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Barcelona goalkeeper comments on why he is open to talking about smoking

Wojciech Szczesny was quizzed about why he was open to talking about smoking despite failing to give it up himself. The Barcelona star replied (via GOAL):

"Because I'm not a politician. Maybe that's why. I'm just a goalkeeper. I have to catch a ball and kick it. It's much, much easier to keep up with your previous interviews if you're just honest and you never lie and you're just open. You ask me a question, I answer the question as honestly as I can. You know, there are things I would rather not talk about. The subject that we mentioned, I would rather not talk about it. But if somebody asks me, yeah [I smoke]. But I would rather not have the question asked because I don't want to be a bad example."

Barcelona are reportedly looking to keep Wojciech Szczesny for another season. He had joined on a one-year deal and is now said to be close to extending his stay.

