“I’ve had a magic dream” – Everton shareholder makes interesting prediction ahead of Merseyside derby against Liverpool

Everton shareholder Mike Parry predicted on Twitter that Everton will defeat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby to survive in the Premier league.

Everton are currently fighting a relegation battle under manager Frank Lampard. They were in poor form but have had a better run of fixtures recently. They defeated Manchester United 1-0 and managed a draw against Leicester City.

Liverpool, on the other hand, come into the fixture on the back of three straight Premier League wins, the latest of which was a 4-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

In response to Piers Morgan’s tweet, Parry backed Everton to pull off an upset, citing the Premier League's unpredictable nature as a reason:

I can’t, and right now I don’t care. Great performance today lads I’m sure someone can explain Arsenal losing three games on the bounce to Brighton, Palace & Southampton.. then stuffing Chelsea & United.I can’t, and right now I don’t care. Great performance today lads @Arsenal I’m sure someone can explain Arsenal losing three games on the bounce to Brighton, Palace & Southampton.. then stuffing Chelsea & United. I can’t, and right now I don’t care. Great performance today lads @Arsenal 👏👏👏👏👏👏 You're so right Piers .. Prem Lge results are a mystery .. I've had a magic dream .. a sort of out of body experience .. that the mighty @Everton are going to beat @LFC at Anfield tomorrow and thus continue our 68 years in the top flight .. a record beaten only by @Arsenal .. You're so right Piers .. Prem Lge results are a mystery .. I've had a magic dream .. a sort of out of body experience .. that the mighty @Everton are going to beat @LFC at Anfield tomorrow and thus continue our 68 years in the top flight .. a record beaten only by @Arsenal ..👍 twitter.com/piersmorgan/st…

Everton are currently 17th, just one point above 18th-placed Burnley. They need to produce a big performance against the Reds in order to improve their chances of survival.

Liverpool will be optimistic about getting the job done against Everton at Anfield

Liverpool are currently in a league of their own. The only English team that comes close to them this season is Manchester City, and the Reds only recently defeated the Cityzens. Klopp's men have a chance to pull off a historic quadruple this term and have not shown any signs of stopping in recent weeks.

Their forwards are in prime form and the depth in defense and midfield means that Liverpool have a good chance in all the remaining competitions. Despite being able to create a great team, Liverpool need to win more trophies in order to solidify their claim as one of England’s all-time great teams.

Jurgen Klopp has smartly reinforced various areas of the squad and the plethora of young talent that the Reds boast of means that the team will only get better in the coming time. Still, The Reds know that all EPL teams are capable of pulling off upsets and Klopp will be mindful of any creeping complacence.

The fact is that the Reds have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to forever etch their names in football folklore. Anything below their best in the coming weeks will be seen as a huge disappointment by both the manager and the fans.

