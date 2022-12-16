"I've been a massive Messi fan" - Liverpool star explains why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has revealed the reason behind his admiration for Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Messi, 35, is aiming to complete his trophy collection in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup summit clash against France. After guiding Argentina to their 15th Copa America triumph last year, he is currently on a mission to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Appearing in his fifth and final FIFA World Cup, the former Barcelona man is in fine form at the quadrennial tournament. So far, he has registered five goals and three assists in six matches for Lionel Scaloni's side.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi keeps etching his name into the World Cup history books Lionel Messi keeps etching his name into the World Cup history books 📚 https://t.co/ebB5cU3oZ9

Speaking to Sky Sports, Elliott opened up about his veneration for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ahead of his final FIFA World Cup appearance against Didier Deschamps' side. He elaborated:

''I have been a massive Messi fan ever since I have grown up as a kid and I feel like he's the best player in the world at the moment because of what he has been doing over the years."

Sharing his thoughts on the left-footed forward, Elliott continued:

"What he's been doing at the World Cup on the biggest stage of the world, to be able to do that at such an age... it just justifies for myself why he is the greatest of all time, GOAT, and for me, watching him at the World Cup has been a privilege.''

Elliott also heaped praise on his club teammate and France centre-back Ibrahima Konate and backed him to shine. He said:

"With Ibrahima [Konate] in the team and at the start of the tournament, I just wanted all the Liverpool lads to do well. As he's the one left, I am now rooting for France in all fairness and I just want him to do well, which is the most important thing. He's an unbelievable player as well as an unbelievable guy."

Argentina are set to lock horns with defending champions France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Lusail on Sunday (December 18).

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer Argentina and France are looking to add a third FIFA World Cup title to their trophy cabinet Argentina and France are looking to add a third FIFA World Cup title to their trophy cabinet 💪 🏆 https://t.co/pEcz7RnlMf

Francesco Totti chooses between Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona

Speaking on Bepi TV, Italy legend Francesco Totti claimed that 1986 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Diego Maradona is better than Lionel Messi despite his world-class exploits. He said:

"Maradona is football for me. Messi is the best player in the world right now, but he's still beneath Diego."

Overall, Messi has netted 791 goals and contributed 387 assists in 1002 combined appearances for Argentina, Barcelona and PSG. So far, he has lifted a whopping 41 trophies during his 18-year-long career.

Maradona, on the other hand, is considered to be the best Argentine player ever. He led his nation to their second world triumph with five goals and five assists in seven appearances in the 1986 edition.

