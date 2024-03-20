"I've missed playing with him" - Fernando Torres on his telepathic connection with Steven Gerrard ahead of Liverpool legends game

Liverpool icon Fernando Torres has admitted to missing the telepathic connection he had with former Reds colleague Steven Gerrard. The Spaniard expressed immense joy as the duo prepares to link up for a charity match this weekend.

Liverpool fans will get the opportunity to witness Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard roll back the years at Anfield this Saturday (March 24). The two icons have been called up to represent the Reds' Legends in a clash with Ajax Legends for the annual LFC Foundation charity match.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the Spaniard confessed that he can't wait to take part in the game and relive some great memories at the club.

"Honestly, I can't wait," he said. "It's been a long time and I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to going back to the city and the stadium and meet the supporters and see many of my old teammates and remember old times, happy times. I can't wait to wear the Liverpool shirt again in front of the Kop. A lot of memories, so I'm looking forward to it."

Fernando Torres went on to express his feelings about his potential link-up with Steven Gerrard on Saturday, saying:

"Hopefully! When I saw that Stevie was coming I just texted him. It's an extra motivation. To play with Stevie was special for me. He changed my game, he made me a better player. It was an absolute joy to play alongside him and I've missed playing with him every single day since we didn't play together."

"Let's see if we still have that connection. I'm sure we will. But I don't know how many times I can run into the space right now! It's up to him! He has this special pass, so I'll try my best. To play with Stevie at Anfield is even more special," the former Reds striker added.

Fernando Torres played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool between 2007 and 2011, capturing the hearts of the fans with his incredible exploits in front of goal. He eventually left the Merseyside outfit for Chelsea in January 2011.

Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard's numbers for Liverpool

During his three-and-a-half-year spell at Anfield, Torres made 142 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording 81 goals and 20 assists. Unfortunately, he couldn't win any trophies with the club.

Gerrard, meanwhile, spent almost his entire career at Anfield; starting from the youth setup, progressing into the senior team where he went on to spend a whopping 27 years and established himself as a club icon and arguably the greatest player in the Reds' history.

The Englishman made a whopping 710 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions, contributing 186 and 157 assists. He also won 10 trophies including the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup before leaving for the MLS in 2015.