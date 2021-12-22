"I've never played as high up" - Chelsea star says Thomas Tuchel has 'definitely improved his attacking play'

Chelsea sensation Mason Mount has credited manager Thomas Tuchel for improving his attacking play. The attacking midfielder has recently had a purple patch of scoring goals in the Premier League.

Mount stated that he had never played this further up the pitch under any previous manager. The Chelsea youngster wants to be more clinical and get into the box to create more chances for his side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mason Mount said:

"He has definitely improved my attacking play. I had never really played as high up as I have under him before in my career. It is about getting into the box more, being more clinical, the final pass. It is about really putting that pressure on myself to be someone who creates."

Mason Mount has had a great start to the 2021-22 season under Thomas Tuchel. The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 15 Premier League matches for Chelsea.

This tally also includes his first Chelsea hat-trick, which he scored against Norwich City earlier this season.

Mason Mount recently scored four goals in four Premier League matches against the likes of Watford, West Ham United, Leeds United and Everton.

Mount's goals have been vital for Chelsea as they continue to be without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The attacking duo are currently sidelined after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Mason Mount explains how he found his best Chelsea form in a new role to cap his extraordinary year. 🔵✍️ Mason Mount explains how he found his best Chelsea form in a new role to cap his extraordinary year. 🔵✍️

Mason Mount talks about Chelsea's goal of winning the Premier League

Mason Mount also stated that the entire Chelsea squad wants to win the Premier League title this year. He said this season is a big opportunity to achieve their goal and feels the team is filled with confidence to do the same.

Mount added:

"The title has always been our goal. We want to be up there. More than ever this season, we feel like we have a big chance. We can definitely do it. We have the confidence. But we need to be humble and focused too. We need to keep doing the basics well."

Chelsea have hit a minor roadblock in their quest for the Premier League title. The Blues have drawn their last two games in the league against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers which has seen them drop down to third in the standings.

As things stand, Chelsea have amassed 38 points from 18 matches and are currently six points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar