"I’ve never seen anyone pass the ball like it" - Kyle Walker lavishes praise on 25-year-old Liverpool superstar

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker recently showered praise on Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold for his ball-passing prowess. The Cityzens right-back claimed that he's never seen anyone pass the ball like the 25-year-old.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has boosted his reputation significantly this season, consistently putting up eye-catching performances. The Liverpool defender has taken his game to a new level, with Jurgen Klopp redefining his role and giving him the freedom to move into midfield and deliver deadly passes into the opposition half.

After watching the 25-year-old reach new heights with his fantastic passes over the last couple of months, Kyle Walker has decided to come out and give him his flowers. The Manchester City star waxed lyrical while speaking about the Reds man on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel.

"Trent is a quarterback at right-back. I’ve never seen anyone pass the ball like it," he said. "Left, right foot, snow on it when it needs to have snow on it, or ping straight to the chest. The way Liverpool play where it’s very transitional, German manager, it’s a process to get up to the goal [for us], but Liverpool are very direct with their football."

"I’m not saying it’s a long-ball team. But when you’ve got Salah on the right-hand side and you’re whipping that ball down his right-hand side, that’s what Trent’s very, very good at."

The Englishman also defended the Liverpool star against those who criticized his defensive output, saying:

"I think people come at him for defending. But people can come at me for my crossing. Let’s just say that. I don’t think anyone’s going to really have the finished article. I think he’s improved massively on his defending, I think it comes with age as well."

Both Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have proven to be pivotal figures for the respective clubs this season. This term, the Manchester City full-back has made 38 appearances across all competitions, contributing three assists while the Reds man has two goals and 10 assists to his name in 29 games.

Liverpool urged to appoint 39-year-old manager to replace Jurgen Klopp instead of Xabi Alonso

The Reds have been advised by former Premier League midfielder-turned-television pundit Nigel Reo-Coker to appoint Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim as their next manager instead of Xabi Alonso.

The pundit believes the tactician would be the ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp because of his history of working with young players and developing them, as well as possessing a decent win percentage.

“I state my case for Ruben Amorim," he told The Boot Room. "For me, the Sporting manager is a fantastic candidate because he has a history of working with young players and developing them. That is the history of Sporting. He has a win percentage of 69%, before at Braga it was 73%. Klopp’s at Liverpool is 63%. I believe he is the perfect choice."

It remains to be seen who will end up replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The German has aired his decision to part ways with the Reds at the end of the current campaign, resulting in a lot of speculation in recent weeks.