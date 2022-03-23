"I’ve never seen anyone work that hard" - Ian Wright heaps praise on 22-year-old Chelsea loanee

Two-time FA Cup-winning Arsenal striker Ian Wright has praised on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher for his work-rate.

Gallagher, who joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal at the start of the ongoing season, has been a revelation. The midfielder has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 30 matches across all competitions for the Eagles this term.

But his influence on Patrick Vieira's side goes well beyond just his goal contributions. The 22-year-old is incredibly hardworking and often helps Palace win the ball back.

These qualities have brought him praise from Wright. The former Arsenal forward believes Chelsea need to quickly figure out what they want to do with Gallagher in the near future. He said on the "Wrighty's House" segment of the Ringer FC podcast (as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle):

“One of the key things, and it’s very obvious, they need to do something about either signing Conor Gallagher or finding somebody who does what he does because I’ve never seen anyone work that hard, closing down, running back, linking up with the defence, the midfield, going forward with the forwards.”

Wright went on to add:

“He gives them so much, that if you take him out, I think they lose a lot.”

Chelsea loanee Gallagher's numbers in the Premier League this season prove his talent and ability

While his tally of 13 G+A in 30 matches proves Gallagher's ability, his underlying stats in the Premier League this term throw light on his overall contributions.

The Chelsea loanee has been a constant in the Palace line-up, having racked up 25 league appearances, the third highest among players in the squad. He also has the third-most minutes among the Eagles with 2,204.

Gallagher ranks second in tackles made among Palace players with 59, only behind the ever-present Tyrick Mitchell, who has 90. He is also fifth in passes completed and touches with 829 and 1,364 respectively. Lastly, the Englishman is second in shots taken with 42, marginally behind Wilfried Zaha, who has 49.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Imagine how much ground N'Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher would cover in midfield together 🤯 Imagine how much ground N'Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher would cover in midfield together 🤯 https://t.co/qekcZBaTeb

The numbers show how influential Gallagher has been for Palace in defensive and offensive midfield. With his loan deal concluding at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will keep him or send him out on loan again.

(Note: All stats as per the Premier League website.)

