"I've noticed that for Paris Saint-Germain, the glass is always half-empty" – Christophe Galtier says 'everything is heavily amplified' when it comes to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has claimed that he has to be careful about handling media duties for his new club.

Galtier joined the Parisians from Nice ahead of the 2022-23 season, penning a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes. He has opened his new coaching chapter with PSG on a positive note, registering 10 wins and one draw in 11 matches across all competitions.

A former Ligue 1 winner with Lille, Galtier has guided his new club to the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 22 points from eight games. His new team are also currently atop the UEFA Champions League Group H. Earlier in July, the 56-year-old lifted the Trophee des Champions.

Speaking to the club's official website, Galtier shared his thoughts about his new job in Paris. He claimed that he has to deal with pessimistic opinions from the media and said:

"It's a coaching job on the pitch, of course, as well as off it, with the bonus of getting to work with top-level, world-class players. Then, there's everything that's generated when you work for Paris Saint-Germain, like the exposure for the club, for the players and also for my role."

He continued:

"So, you need to be as natural as possible in your daily management of the players, making sure that everything that gets said remains as confidential as possible because everything is heavily amplified here. With that media exposure, I've noticed that for Paris Saint-Germain, the glass is always half-empty; it's never half-full. You also need to be very careful and not let criticism get to you."

PSG, who are on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season, will next take on OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (October 1).

Christophe Galtier comments on preparing for his new role at PSG

In conversation with the club's official website, Galtier opened up about studying PSG before joining the club. He said:

"As soon as contact was established and things started becoming clearer and clearer, I did a lot of work on Paris Saint-Germain's previous season and the ones before it. Given that I was managing in Ligue 1, I already had a lot of analysis on the club and on the team."

He added:

"So, of course, I did a lot of work in a very short space of time, together with my coaching staff, both technically and tactically, in order to work out the characteristics of the players who were going to stay and to work out the best way of organizing things to highlight this team's incredible ability."

