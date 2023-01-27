“I’ve been noticing a difference” – Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka reveals what has made him ‘sharper’ recently

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has explained that his work in the gym at Cobham has been paying off, insisting that he feels stronger physically. The west London outfit stated on their official website that the 19-year-old has been involved in extra workouts before and after training.

Speaking about his efforts in the gym, Chukwuemeka said:

“It has improved me a lot physically and powerfully as well. I’ve been noticing a difference from earlier in the season. I feel sharper as well, running with the ball.”

Chelsea secured Chukwuemeka's services from Aston Villa last summer for £20 million, with the English midfielder signing a six-year contract with the Blues. He has registered one FA Cup and eight Premier League appearances so far this term.

Bobby Vincent @BobbyVincentFL football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Fascinating interview with Carney Chukwuemeka, this. He talks about his favourite position in midfield and what he's been doing off the pitch to continue his rapid development. #CFC Fascinating interview with Carney Chukwuemeka, this. He talks about his favourite position in midfield and what he's been doing off the pitch to continue his rapid development. #CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

The west London outfit have had arguably their worst start to a campaign in the Premier League since the 2015-16 season when they finished tenth in the league table. The Blues find themselves in the exact same position in the standings, with only eight wins from 20 games in the English top tier this term.

Chelsea's struggles this season could be attributed to the transition period they find themselves in. The club was co-purchased by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in the summer after Roman Abramovich was forced to cede ownership due to sanctions by the UK government.

The Blues have also seen a change in management as former boss Thomas Tuchel was sacked early in the 2022-23 season. Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter was subsequently appointed as head coach.

Pundit says 38-year-old Chelsea star is 'hindering' development of young players

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Blues defender Thiago Silva is holding younger players back at the club. The Englishman has urged the 38-year-old centre-back to hang up his boots to pave the way for the next generation.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

“Chelsea should now be looking to integrate the next generation. I’m sure Silva can still do a job at the back, but at the age of 38, he’s very unlikely to be playing the same kind of part he is now in two or three years’ time."

He added:

“If they’re looking to give him an 18-month extension, fine, but it should be with a view to him transitioning into a more mentor or coaching role, to help bring through whoever is going to be the club’s long-term centre-back pairing."

The Englishman continued:

"I just think his presence in the first team is now starting to hinder the younger players and their development. I’d love to see a Chelsea team in two years’ time with a couple of 22-year-olds at the back and who knows, one of them could go on to be the next John Terry.”

It seems unlikely that Silva will stop playing for the Blues any time soon. The Brazilian defender has reportedly agreed terms on a contract extension with the club, according to 90min.

