“I’ve had the opportunity to share a dressing room with both” - Gerard Pique chooses 2025 Ballon d'Or winner amid Yamal vs Dembele battle

Gerard Piqué has made his pick between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele for the Ballon d'Or 2025. He said that he prefers Yamal but would also be happy if the Frenchman wins it.

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will take place in September this year. There are many candidates this time around, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha in the running. Former Barcelona defender Piqué has shared his thoughts on the competition between Yamal and Dembélé.

“I’ve had the opportunity to share a dressing room with both Dembele and Lamine. They are both incredible guys. Ousmane you know the way he is, and Lamine is very talented, very special,” said Pique (via Barca Universal).

“I prefer Lamine because he is at Barcelona now and also in the Kings’ League. I would like Lamine to win. He is very young, very talented. I think he is very special. But I would also like Ousmane. And if he finally wins, I’ll be happy for him,” he added.

Piqué, notably, shared the pitch 109 times with Ousmane Dembélé during their time together at Barcelona. While he never shared the pitch with Lamine Yamal, they did share the dressing room towards the end of the defender's playing career.

Real Madrid superstar picks between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe recently shared his choice between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. He picked his compatriot and said that he would vote for Dembele.

Mbappe said (via GOAL):

"Would I vote for Dembele for Ballon d'or? Yes. I don't think it needs much explaining. People are talking about Lamine Yamal and Dembele, but my choice is clear: I vote for Dembele."

Ousmane Dembele had an exceptional 2024-25 season as he helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win four trophies. They won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions. They also won their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

Dembele scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 49 games across competitions for PSG. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 games across competitions for Barcelona.

The 17-year-old helped Barca complete the domestic treble, as they won the Supercopa de España, Copa del Rey, and the LaLiga. They reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League but were eliminated by Inter Milan.

