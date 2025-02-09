"I've played with a lot of great players" - Chelsea star picks Cristiano Ronaldo as the best footballer he has played with in his career

Chelsea star Jadon Sancho has lavished praise on Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the best player he has ever shared a pitch with.

Sancho and Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. The former was brought in from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £73 million fee, while the latter returned to his former club for an initial £13 million plus add-ons.

The pair registered 37 appearances together, combining to score once. Sancho and Ronaldo's tenures at Manchester United seem to have ended similarly.

Ronaldo's high-profile and controversial exit in December 2023 involved a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. He then made a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticized the state of the club, the management, and the higher-ups.

Trending

Meanwhile, Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer and the contract includes an obligation to buy.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Jadon Sancho was asked to name the best player he's ever played with. The Chelsea winger picked Cristiano Ronaldo and said (via GOAL):

"I've played with a lot of great players but, if I had to choose one, it was Cristiano Ronaldo. What he talks about in his interviews is all true, to play with him was a real honour. His mentality, how he trained and how he went into games was really inspirational."

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table, four points behind Nottingham Forest (3rd). They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on February 14.

Chelsea star Jadon Sancho picks Cristiano Ronaldo as most skillful dribbler

Jadon Sancho has picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the most skillful dribbler in a 'Winner stays on' video with Sky Sports. The Englishman was given a host of names and asked to choose between some of the Premier League's best dribblers.

He picked himself over the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Dimitri Payet, and Hatem Ben Arfa until seeing Nani. Sancho then chose the former Manchester United star, who stayed on until Chelsea icon Eden Hazard's name arose.

Asked to choose between Hazard and Thierry Henry, Sancho went for the Arsenal legend. Henry was then pitted against Cristiano Ronaldo, whom Sancho ultimately picked as the most skillful dribbler.

Henry, Hazard, and Ronaldo are considered among the best dribblers to have ever played in the English top flight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback