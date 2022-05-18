’I've been proven wrong many times" - Steve McManaman picks his UEFA Champions League winner between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman has backed the Reds to beat Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League final later this month.

The two sides clash on May 28 at the Stade de France in what will be a rematch of the final in 2018 that the Merengues won 3-1.

This time, however, the Spanish side will face a different Reds team. Jurgen Klopp's men have won numerous trophies since that defeat in Kyiv four years ago, including two in the ongoing season. They won the Champions League title the following season and the Premier League in 2020.

Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season. They will hope to add the Premier League and the Champions League to make it a historic season by winning an unprecedented quadruple.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already wrapped up La Liga and will look to win the Champions League for an incredible 14th time.

McManaman believes that Los Blancos are in the final because of their incredible home form, and feels the English side are the favorites.

He said on Horseracing.net:

"Liverpool will be the favourites and I do believe that they will win. Real Madrid are away from the Bernabéu and the Bernabéu is a special place. That’s where they’ve got the results against Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG to a certain extent. I’ve been proven wrong many times."

He added:

“I believed Chelsea would be too young and aggressive for Real Madrid and I believed Manchester City would be the same, so the fact I’m backing Liverpool isn’t a shock as I believed the English sides were the strongest all year.”

Liverpool are the team in form but Real Madrid will be fresher for the Champions League final

Competing on all fronts takes a toll, regardless of how deep the squad is. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes in their match against Southampton on May 17 from the team that won the FA Cup on May 14.

The Reds emerged as 2-1 winners to keep their Premier League hopes alive. They are just a point behind leaders Manchester City, with one match to go. Klopp has one more game before the Champions League final, so we will see the preferred first-team stars return this weekend.

Fans and Klopp will hope that the one week of rest the players get before the final will be sufficient to be fresh for the final.

Carlo Ancelotti, on the other hand, has had the luxury of rotating his squad at will to keep the players fresh yet in their peak conditions ahead of the final.

