Chelsea manager Graham Potter has lauded goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his recent upturn in form ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Brentford on October 19.

Arrizabalaga arrived from Athletic Bilbao for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, £71.6 million, in the summer of 2018. He has been the Blues' second-choice shot-stopper for the past two seasons. However, he has made the most of Edouard Mendy's absence due to a knee injury sustained last month.

A vocal goalkeeper with considerable sweeping ability, Arrizabalaga has found a new lease of life under Potter. He has started six matches across all competitions under the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss, registering four clean sheets and conceding just two goals.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Potter praised the Spaniard and expressed his delight at his form. He said (via Football London):

"I think Kepa's form is really pleasing for everybody. I've been really impressed with his character and personality. He takes responsibility and it is nice when those type of people get reward for their efforts."

When asked about the reason behind his team's defensive solidity, Potter claimed that all plaudits should go to his group of players. He added:

"It's credit to the players and group. You can't defend in a settled four and five because the games are relentless and the challenges are there. So it's about the togetherness of the group."

Potter heaped praise on Brentford while analyzing Chelsea's upcoming trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday (October 19). He said:

"Thomas [Frank] has done a fantastic job and used the quality of their players well. They make the most of their resources and I'm always impressed with the job they do. They attack with clarity and defend with aggression. They are a tough team to play against."

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Chelsea-Brentford showdown

In his column for Sportskeeda, former England forward Paul Merson predicted a 3-1 win for Chelsea at Brentford on Wednesday. He wrote:

"Chelsea are on a bit of a roll at the moment and they've got to ride their luck. They can't keep relying on Kepa to pull off performances like that. Mason Mount is scoring goals as well now, and that makes him a phenomenal player."

He continued:

"Both teams are finding their feet at the moment and have been a little weak at the back. I think Chelsea will make it to the top four this season and they should be able to win this game."

The Blues are aiming to register their fourth Premier League win on the trot since the appointment of Graham Potter as manager last month.

