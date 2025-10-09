“I’ve had revenge with Arsenal” - Saliba makes feelings clear about rivalry with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez after World Cup final loss to Argentina

Arsenal defender William Saliba has opened up about playing against Chelsea star Enzo Fernández and France's loss to Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He believes he has avenged the painful loss from four years ago by getting the better of Blues' star at club level.

France suffered a heart-wrenching loss to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Les Bleu were chasing back-to-back World Cup triumphs, but saw their dreams punctured after a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to La Albiceleste.

Saliba was a part of France's contingent to the tournament, which was held in Qatar. He managed just one appearance in the group stage and did not make the starting XI against Argentina.

Fernandez, meanwhile, was a key player for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, playing every game and was named the Best Young Player of the Tournament. His standout show at the tournament subsequently earned him a then-British record (£107) move from Benfica to Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Both players have since established themselves as key figures at their respective clubs, and the Frenchman has had the better of the Argentine in club colours. Since joining Chelsea, Fernandez has yet to record a win over Saliba and Arsenal, losing three and drawing two of their five league meetings.

This record, Saliba has cited as a personal revenge for the defeat in 2022. While speaking to RMC Sport ahead of France's upcoming October World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland, Saliba spoke about his rivalry with Fernandez.

He said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

"So far, I haven’t lost to Enzo Fernandez with Chelsea. So, yes, I’ve had revenge with Arsenal over Chelsea. When a team beats you, the only thing you want is to play them again. And if we do things well and qualify, I think we’ll have a way to get our revenge."

Saliba added:

"That’s not what we want, to go to the World Cup to necessarily get our revenge, we just want to win. But if we come up against them [Argentina], of course we’ll be happy to get our revenge."

The Frenchman will face off again with his Argentine counterpart in the 2025-26 season when Chelsea hosts Arsenal in the league on November 30.

How have Arsenal and Chelsea performed so far this season?

Arsenal have started the 2025-26 campaign strongly and will be hoping to end their trophy drought under manager Mikel Arteta this season. The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League standings with 16 points from seven games, one point behind defending league champions, Liverpool.

They have won their first two matches in the UEFA Champions League and have progressed into the fourth round of the EFL Cup, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have looked unconvincing with a rollercoaster performance so far. The reigning Club World Cup champions are seventh in the league standings with 11 points. They have managed one win from two Champions League outings, and have a day with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

