“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again” - Sergio Aguero offers opinion on Lionel Messi’s future amid Inter Miami contract uncertainty

Sergio Aguero has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's future. He believes the Argentine legend has the right to decide on his future amidst rumors of a potential Inter Miami exit.
Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. However, his contract expires at the end of this calendar year. There is an option of a one-year extension, but it has yet to be exercised. Hence, there are rumors of a potential exit for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
However, Aguero believes his compatriot has 'earned the right' to make his decision, as he told Stake.com:
“I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Leo has earned the right to decide where he wants to play and for how long. As long as he plays, it'll be a pleasure to keep watching him.”
Aguero also feels that Rodrigo De Paul's arrival at Inter Miami from Atletico Madrid could play a role in Messi's future, as he added:
“It'd have a big impact. He's a player with a lot of personality and a very positive disposition for the team. [De Paul] knows Leo to a T. I'm sure he'll contribute a very positive impact to the team and the MLS.”
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero shared the pitch 90 times for Argentina and also combined for 18 goals.
Como president dismisses links to Lionel Messi for a potential transfer
Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was in attendance for Como FC's friendly clash against LOSC on July 18 at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. This sparked rumors of a potential move for the former Barcelona star to Como, who are managed by his former teammate, Cesc Fabregas.
However, the Italian side's president, Mirwan Suwarso, has dismissed a potential move. He told La Stampa (via Goal):
“The Messi family were guests of Fabregas and his wife. It would be a dream for him to come here, but why would he leave behind all the money he is earning now? Besides, we have not had any contact with him."
He then added to Sky Italia that a potential move for Messi is impossible. Meanwhile, Fabregas had said (via Tuttomercato):
"Never say never, he [Messi] was at my house on vacation. He went on a trip to see friends, we are friends, even his wives and children. As Ludi said after the match, we can't say Messi has never played for Como, given his children. But he's in America."
Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas shared the pitch 123 times for Barcelona, combining for 26 goals.