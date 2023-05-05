“I’ve said it for a while” – Alexander-Arnold makes honest admission about Premier League title race involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed Manchester City to go all the way in the Premier League title race, beating Arsenal in the process. The Gunners held the top position in the table for the majority of the season, but recent results have seen them drop to second place. They played three draws against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton before losing to Manchester City.

The Cityzens now sit atop the table, with a one-point lead over Arsenal and a game in hand. Alexander-Arnold, who has been in several title races against Manchester City with Liverpool, believes City will win the title this season.

He praised Pep Guardiola's side's ability to consistently apply pressure on any title challenger, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"The league is obvious now and I’ve said it for a while. If City are even anywhere close, if they smell blood at Christmas, New Year - it’s game over really. There's no stopping them once they start winning and, now at this point, I'd be surprised if they drew a game."

He added:

“I think it's got to be a mindset because they don't even go behind in games at this point. There's no messing around, there's no scares, there’s no ups and downs. Arsenal were exciting because, they were dropping points, but in an exciting way. Whereas City, I don’t even know how to describe it, they are like juggernauts.”

Manchester City have won four out of the previous five Premier League titles, with Liverpool winning one in the 2019–20 season. They appear set to win their third title in a row this campaign.

Arsenal's remaining fixtures this season

Arsenal FC v Sporting CP: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal have four games remaining in an excellent 2022–23 campaign. They will hope to end the season well, winning all four games.

Their final stretch will begin with an away fixture against Newcastle United, who have been exceptional themselves and are third in the table. The two sides will face off on Sunday, May 7.

The Gunners will then host Brighton & Hove Albion, who only recently completed their Premier League double over Manchester United. The Seagulls are looking to finish in the top six this season and are currently sixth in the table.

The Gunners will then face Nottingham Forest away before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final two games of the season. While Nottingham are looking to avoid relegation as they currently sit 18th, Wolves are 14th and are looking to continue their progress under Julen Lopetegui.

