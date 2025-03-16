"I've seen it before", "Won't be surprised if we lost" - Arsenal fans unimpressed as Mikel Arteta leaves out star player

Arsenal fans on social media were unhappy about Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Ethan Nwaneri and pick Gabriel Martinelli in the starting XI against Chelsea. The Gunners are set to host Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday, March 16.

Despite originally being a left winger, Martinelli will start the game on the right flank, while Nwaneri will be on the bench. The Brazilian attacker missed three games in February due to a hamstring injury and made his return during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Playing only 32 minutes, the 23-year-old failed to make a major impact against the Red Devils. Gabriel Martinelli has played 37 games for the Gunners this season, scoring seven goals and providing only four assists. The Brazilian winger has started 16 games for Mikel Arteta's side in the Premier League but has lacked consistency throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri has scored eight goals for the north London club in 28 appearances across competitions. Playing as a right winger, the 17-year-old also scored a goal during Arsenal's 5-1 win over Manchester City.

Fans were unhappy after Arteta decided to bench the 17-year-old during the Gunners' league clash against Chelsea. One fan claimed:

"Wasting Martinelli on RW and benching Nwaneri. Ffs."

"Personally would've rather Nwaneri and Martinelli on the wings. Think Nwaneri would caused Cucurella problems," another fan tweeted.

"Why not just Nwaneri-Martinelli-Trossard?" a fan questioned.

A few fans also stated that the Gunners would lose the match due to Martinelli. One wrote:

"Martinelli starting. This should be interesting. Won't be surprised if we lost tho."

"I don't like Nelli on the right at all", another added.

"Martinelli against Chelsea, I've seen it before", one commented.

The Gunners are second on the league table with 55 points in 28 games.

Barcelona not interested in selling 21-year-old star despite Arsenal interest

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Arsenal are interested in signing Marc Casado, but Barcelona are reluctant to sell the La Masia midfielder. Known for his prolific passing ability and tactical intelligence, Casado has become a top transfer target for multiple European clubs.

Due to Frenkie de Jong's recent performance for Hansi Flick's side, the 21-year-old has got fewer minutes, but he's still a crucial part of Barcelona's current and long-term plans.

Mikel Arteta sees Casado as a valuable addition to the side and aims to sign him in the summer as Jorginho and Thomas Partey are expected to leave. However, La Blaugrana are firm on their stance, and are not interested in selling the La Masia midfielder.

Apart from the Gunners, Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder.

