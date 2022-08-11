"I've seen enough" "We lack creativity" - Real Madrid fans urge Ancelotti to bring on key player to address glaring starting XI issue

Although Real Madrid are winning the UEFA Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, they have struggled to find consistent inroads into the attacking third. This has led fans to question Carlo Ancelotti's judgment in keeping former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard on the bench.

Los Blancos have had more chances on goal than their German counterparts, but that hasn't stopped the fans from expecting more creativity in the final third. In a game they were supposed to dominate, Real Madrid struggled to find clear-cut chances early in the game, while Frankfurt looked capable of holding them down.

The Santiago Bernabeu faithful have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on the game, with many calling for Hazard to make an appearance. They will hope the former Chelsea man can provide more creativity in the final third, and with the second half underway, Ancelotti might yet bring the Belgian on.

Here is a selection of tweets from the annoyed Madrid fans:

Arooj @ravennfrost I’ve seen enough. BRING HAZARD ONNNN I’ve seen enough. BRING HAZARD ONNNN

fredo @alfrednartey21 Need hazard on Need hazard on

David Kobby Osei-Mensah @DavidActive RM still need Hazard or Isco in their prime to help their current style of play. RM still need Hazard or Isco in their prime to help their current style of play.

Moe @SonOfPep We lack creativity…Like Hazard (Chelsea) type We lack creativity…Like Hazard (Chelsea) type

☣️☢️ @razzavo Faite rentrer Hazard la va falloir qu'il rentre dans le moule Faite rentrer Hazard la va falloir qu'il rentre dans le moule

Kaz @CFCKaz6 Bring on Hazard fatty Bring on Hazard fatty

Ancelotti may not heed the fans' interest in Hazard, but he will certainly need to make some changes in order to provide a more potent force in the 18-yard area. Eden Hazard has struggled with injury and fitness issues ever since his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. He has been unable to reach the exciting form he once had with the Blues, but the Belgian attacker will hope to improve this campaign.

Real Madrid score but struggle to create clear-cut chances against Frankfurt

To the surprise of many, the German outfit have managed to hold down their Spanish counterparts with a strong defensive display. Although some Madrid players have picked out key chances, like Vinicius Junior's two shots on target, the Germans have held on to stay in the game going into the second half.

However, a small lapse in concentration from Frankfurt during a corner routine saw Los Blancos open the scoring through David Alaba. Poor communication from goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and his defenders provided Madrid with the moment they needed to change the game, leaving Alaba undefended in the six-yard area.

Both sides still have a chance to change the scoreline, and with Madrid fans demanding more creativity, we could see more goals in the second half.

