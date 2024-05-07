"I've seen him at every single team that's doing well" - Rio Ferdinand trolls Drake for being a football glory hunter

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticized rapper Drake for being a glory chaser in the footballing world. He opened up about meeting the Canadian superstar years back at the Carrington training ground.

Drake and American rapper Kendrick Lamar have been going at each other's throats in a rap battle that's made headlines around the world. Rio Ferdinand has been discussing the pair's beef on his YouTube podcast Vibe with Five.

The former Manchester United defender said:

"I have to say all I'm listening to at the moment is the battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The hip-hop world is taken at the moment. Everyone is going mad about this Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef."

When asked to explain the rap battle in footballing terms, Rio Ferdinand said:

"Drake can't be Man United. I can't have Drake anyway because Drake tried to come to Carrington one time years ago. He came and he was talking like he was an absolute mad Man United fan. Saying give me the story."

"This is why I don't really believe some of the stuff he says because he lied to me to my face. 'Oh Rio, you know why I love Man United? My friend, who's in prison, we played FIFA so much when we were younger. His team was Man United and I'd visit him in prison. So I had to follow my boy and now I'm a Man United man till I die man."

He added:

"Bro, about a month later I saw my man at Chelsea with Drogba. Then I see him at Man City with Fernandinho, or Aguero, or Balotelli, or someone like that. Then I see him at Madrid, I see him at AC Milan, I see him at every single team that's doing well."

This is not the first time Ferdinand has called out Drake for supporting multiple football teams. The Englishman once posted a picture on Instagram showing the Canadian superstar sporting Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea jerseys as can be seen below.

Rio Ferdinand's take on the Kendrick-Drake beef

Kendrick Lamar first took aim at Drake with an explicit call-out in his featured verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song 'Like That'. He fired at the Canadian and American rapper J. Cole, taking shots at their song 'First Person Shooter'.

While Cole has bowed out of the beef, releasing and withdrawing his diss track, '7 Minute Drill', Drake and Kendrick have refused to step down. The Canadian has released scathing diss tracks like 'Push Ups' and 'Family Matters'. The American has hit back with equally ferocious raps like 'Meet the Grahams' and 'Not Like Us'.

Rio Ferdinand has offered his two cents on the rap battle as well. The Englishman believes Kendrick has outdone his rival and insists that the younger generation of fans don't appreciate his work. He said:

"Up until today, Kendrick's been smoking him, to be honest. Smoked him. And all these young fans out there, they just don't appreciate him, they don't understand. They're just die-hard Drake fans till the end. But he's been getting smoked. But he let out a tune today, that's the old Drake. He took it back to the early mix-tape drake."

The beef between the two rappers has taken the world by storm in recent weeks.