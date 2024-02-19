“I’ve seen it” - Jermaine Defoe claims he would rather watch Chelsea star than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi now

Jermaine Defoe has said that he enjoys watching Chelsea star Cole Palmer more than football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi now.

Following his lack of playing time at Manchester City, Cole Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge last summer, where he has become a star. He has become one of their more crucial players, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 22 Premier League matches this season.

During a conversation with Troy Deeney on BBC Sport’s The Players Channel, Defoe was asked which player he liked watching the most. The former footballer said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Right now? Cole Palmer.”

Deeney reacted by asking:

“Cole Palmer? That’s a mad first name to throw out bro! I think he’s sick by the way. You could go Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland and you went Cole Palmer.”

This led Defoe to explain his choice by saying:

“I’ve seen it, I’ve seen it. You know what I’m thinking about I want to go and watch someone who for the next 10, 15 years can be anything they want to be. Going forward now, I want to go and watch someone who’s young, exciting.”

Palmer is just 21 right now and is arguably on the right path to become a future superstar.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard weighs in on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

There has been an ongoing debate over 15 years among pundits, fans, and footballers about who the superior player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Now, Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has weighed in with his thoughts on the legendary duo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have racked up impressive achievements over their careers, winning numerous trophies. They are widely hailed as two of the best players ever.

Eden Hazard notably played against both during his playing days and has told John Obi Mikel on the Obi One Podcast (via Daily Mail):

"For me Messi is the one. Messi is the one if you talk about football. But then people they have different opinions on that though, Ronaldo is the goat to score goals and to bring trophies to the team. This guy wow, look at him now he is 39 and will score goals until he is 50, believe me."

However, Hazard bestowed the title of greatest ever player on France legend Zinedine Zidane:

"Me, I am more my style of play is Messi, but for me the greatest is Zidane."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, following his exit from Manchester United in November 2022. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi plays in the MLS with Inter Miami, joining them after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired last summer.