“I’ve not seen him for a while” - Jude Bellingham names USMNT star as best friend outside Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has named former Borussia Dortmund teammate Gio Reyna as his best friend outside the Real Madrid squad.

The England international spent time with the aforementioned German outfit before joining Los Blancos on a reported €103 million deal in the summer of 2023. While at the Signal Iduna Park, the pair shared the pitch on 76 occasions across competitions for Borussia Dortmund, managing five joint-goal contributions.

The USMNT star is undergoing a loan spell with Premier League club Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Speaking in a recent interview, Bellingham told Topps UK (via GOAL):

"I think Gio Reyna, Dortmund teammate, US national team. Yeah, really good guy really good player, got on really well with him in Dortmund, I've not seem him for a while."

While he was in Dortmund, the 20-year-old midfielder made 132 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 24 goals and 25 assists. He's been brilliant since joining Real Madrid last summer and has helped his team to the La Liga title this season.

The youngster has played 38 matches across competitions for the Spanish giants this season, bagging 22 goals and 10 assists. Bellingham and company are also in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, where they face Bayern Munich in the second leg on Wednesday (May 8).

Jude Bellingham names Real Madrid duo as best players he's ever played with

Toni Kroos (left) and Luka Modric

Jude Bellingham named Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos among the best players he's ever played with. Both midfielders have entered the latter years of their careers but are still on the books of Los Blancos.

The English midfielder has played 34 matches across competitions with Kroos while appearing beside the Croatian on 32 occasions. Responding to this query, the former Borussia Dortmund man told Topps UK (via GOAL):

"You can never really win with this, can you? I played with a lot of really good players at Dortmund and with England as well. But I think Toni Kroos or Luka Modric, probably one of those two."

"I think they just play a different game to anyone else. They're just 10 steps ahead of everyone all the time. So I'd say those two."

Modric has made 529 appearances for Real Madrid, bagging 39 goals and 85 assists. On the other hand, Kroos has managed 460 appearances, having netted 28 times and registered 97 assists.