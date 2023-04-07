“I’ve been in that situation personally” – Frank Lampard extends support to Graham Potter after Chelsea return

Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard has sympathized with his predecessor Graham Potter after replacing him at the helm of the first team.

Lampard was announced as the Blues' caretaker manager until the end of the season earlier this week. His return to the club was confirmed after they chose to let go of Potter, who joined them on a five-year contract back in September last year, just a few days earlier.

Lampard has now extended his support to the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss, whose initial arrival at Stamford Bridge was treated with high optimism. The Chelsea legend said during a press conference on Thursday, April 6 (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

“I want to say credit to Graham Potter who I don’t know that well but everything I see about him he’s a good man, and a very good coach, and sometimes maybe for whatever reason thing don’t align, don’t work, whatever, I’ve been in that situation personally.”

He added:

“So there’s nothing that I will do looking backwards other than things that can help us with a view to moving forwards. But I’ll obviously have my own ideas.”

Potter's reign ended after just 31 matches across all competitions in which Chelsea recorded only 32 goals and 12 wins. They averaged just 1.42 points per game, fewer than the 1.45 he managed during his only full season at Swansea.

Frank Lampard will begin second tenure in charge of Chelsea this weekend

Frank Lampard will undoubtedly be keen to deliver the goods after getting a second opportunity to manage Chelsea.

The legendary midfielder was in charge of the club from July 2019 to January 2021, leading them to 44 wins in 84 matches. They averaged 1.75 points and 2.04 goals scored per game with Lampard in charge before he was sacked and eventually replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Having been fired by Everton in January this year after less than a year in charge, the Englishman will undoubtedly be keen to prove his mettle once again. His second stint as the Blues' manager, albeit only until the end of the season as things stand, will begin this weekend.

Lampard's men are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8. Wolves are currently 14th in the standings, but are just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Chelsea notably won the first league meeting between the two teams this season by a 3-0 margin at Stamford Bridge in October last year. Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja scored for the hosts, then managed by Graham Potter.

Poll : 0 votes