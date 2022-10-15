“I’ve started well, and I will look to be consistent and carry on” – Chelsea star speaks about gaining ‘confidence’ under Graham Potter

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah recently spoke about regaining confidence and his place in the starting lineup under new manager Graham Potter.

Chalobah made 30 appearances under Thomas Tuchel at the heart of the Blues' defense last season. However, the acquisitions of new stars like Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana have seen his role shortened.

Fofana sustained an injury during the London-based side's 3-0 home win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. That opened the door for Chalobah to prove his quality once again.

He has played three out of Chelsea's past four games in all competitions and has looked good in defense.

Speaking to the club's official Twitter account, the English defender reflected upon his resurgence under new manager Graham Potter:

“Obviously, it’s good to be playing every game. The more games you play, the more confidence you get. I’ve started well, and I will look to be consistent and carry on.” (via thechelseachronicle.com)

The Blues are set to return to action on Sunday (16 October) as they make a trip to Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Connor Gallagher explained what changed under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Graham Potter has managed to transform Chelsea from a struggling side into a well-oiled machine in a short period of time. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took over after the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel on 7 September.

Connor Gallagher is one of the players who has shone under Potter. He scored a stunning last-ditch winner against Crystal Palace to hand Potter his first win as the Blues' manager.

The youngster recently explained what has changed under Potter in training as he told Football Daily:

"Well, to be honest, from the first day training was so competitive. And he will make you feel like everyone had a chance to play and everyone was kind of training really hard. To obviously try and impress the new manager, like you do when the new manager comes in."

Gallagher further added:

"so yeah, I think he has helped the competition. If players are on the bench, they understand they are always ready to come on.

"I feel like in his first few games as the manager, players that have been on the bench and come on have been as important as players that have started the game. So, he is very good at speaking with the players."

