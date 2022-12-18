"I've texted him" - Rio Ferdinand says he has talked to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's World Cup exit 

Rio Ferdinand recently revealed that he has been in touch with Cristiano Ronaldo since his release from Manchester United. The legendary England defender claims the Portuguese star is "chilling" and "preparing" for his next move.

Ronaldo is currently without a club and is training to maintain his fitness. He has reportedly rejected a deal from Newcastle United and is edging closer to a €200 million per season move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Ferdinand was on his FIVE YouTube channel when he claimed he was still in contact with Ronaldo. He added that the former Real Madrid forward was training and plotting his next move. He said:

"Yeah, I've spoken to him. I've texted him. He's chilling, he's back training and stuff, preparing for the next phase."

Rio Ferdinand on Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview

Rio Ferdinand has refused to criticize Cristiano Ronaldo for his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The former Manchester United defender believes both parties would be happy with the situation, which led to a mutually agreed contract termination.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"It doesn't detract from Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at the football club, what he has achieved, his legendary status there I believe doesn't change at all. The measure of what he was when he was in the red shirt playing football, what he done and the amount of successful moments and trophies he brought to the club when he was here."

Ferdinand added:

"Became the best player in the world while being at Man United, these things you can't take out of history. I think both parties will be delighted. He did interview with mindset he wanted to get out the club. He wasn't happy and he made it very clear. Also happy for Erik ten Hag, he has got what he wanted in this situation. Both are happy."

Continuing to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's next move, Ferdinand said:

"It depends what the motivation is as to where he goes next. Is it Champions League, money? This will be getting planned out behind the scenes and I'm sure we will find out."

Ronaldo was with Portugal at the FIFA World Cup for the past few weeks and then trained at Real Madrid's training ground to maintain fitness.

