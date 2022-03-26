"I've been thinking a bit more about the fans" - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson slams Football Association over FA Cup semi-final decision

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has slammed the Football Association for their decision not to move the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City from Wembley.

Fans of both clubs are set to face huge travel chaos after it emerged trains will not be running into London from the north west over the Easter weekend, during which the titanic clash takes place.

The FA have allotted 100 chartered busses to ferry fans, free of charge, from the Etihad and Anfield to London for the 3.30pm kick-off on April 16.

However, Liverpool captain Henderson is still not entirely convinced that the game should be hosted at Wembley. He reckons that fans are important to football and it is disappointing to see them struggling.

The Liverpool midfielder has insisted that it would have made sense for the game to be hosted at a neutral ground 'with it being two teams from the north-west'.

The 31-year-old said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“Something that we've learned over the past couple of years is how important the fans are to football.

“It is really disappointing to see that it's a struggle and it's got to be expensive for them to get there. I've been thinking a bit more about the fans. I think in many ways it's their day and not being able to get down to London for different reasons - the cost of that…

“So in my head, it would make sense to change it to a neutral (different) venue, especially with it being two teams from the north-west. It's disappointing for the fans and I know the FA might be changing kick-off time to try and help and also putting coaches on for the fans to get down for both Liverpool and City fans, which hopefully helps. But yes, it's not ideal for the fans for sure.”

He has, however, insisted that he loves playing at Wembley but only finals should be played there. Henderson said:

“I love playing at Wembley. I think it's a fantastic occasion, a fantastic stadium. But I would like to keep Wembley for finals. I think you should play semi-finals at a neutral ground like it used to be. I think that was quite exciting, quite good, and then obviously the final at Wembley to make it extra special.”

Liverpool are chasing an unprecendented quadraple

Liverpool have already won the League Cup this season and are still chasing three more pieces of silverware.

The Reds take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final while are also embroiled in a neck-to-neck title race with the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side are also chasing their seventh Champions League and will take on Portuguese giants Benfica in the quarter-finals.

