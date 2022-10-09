“I’ve not thought about the transfer window, thanks for reminding me of that!” – Graham Potter responds after being asked whether Chelsea will sign new midfielder in January

Chelsea boss Graham Potter recently reacted to queries on whether he will buy a midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

Potter earned his third win as the Blues' manager as his team defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on October 8.

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja managed to get their names on the scoresheet to secure a resounding win for Potter's side.

While speaking to the press after the game, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was reminded that his team is still short on midfielders. He was asked whether the club will explore the possibility of bringing a new face in during the January transfer window.

Here's how Potter replied (via football.london):

"I've not thought about the transfer window. Thanks for reminding me of that! I've been busy with three matches in a week, but my answer is always that any club has to be, when the window is open, looking for options and how they can improve. But my job as head coach is to help the players that are here and help them improve."

Potter went on to add:

"You can see from the team today that there are a lot of positives, but we are not at our maximum, but that is exciting as well because we can help the team and individuals get better."

Graham Potter opened up difficulties of handling a large Chelsea squad

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Apart from winning games, one of the most difficult challenges a manager faces is to keep every player of a large squad happy. Chelsea, being the Premier League giants that they are, face the same sort of problems from time to time.

Here's what Graham Potter had to say about his experience on the issue at the club so far:

"My experience is that players, no matter the level, want to play, and you have to respect that. At the same time, it's part of the deal with coming to a club like Chelsea that there is a lot of competition, and you have to fight to play in the team, be ready to help the team, and be ready to play your role."

He further added:

"All you can do as a head coach is communicate the reasons why and sort of admitting that you're not always right. But we are doing it with good intentions, and it is important we have a strong group, a strong collective because it's really difficult to achieve anything without that."

Potter joined the club last month after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. He started his Chelsea career with a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg but has won three games on the trot since.

