"I've been unlucky" - Former Real Madrid striker claims Karim Benzema and COVID stopped him from playing regularly 

Former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has opened up on his time at the club, claiming that it did not go well due to two factors.

The now-Fiorentina forward has insisted that Karim Benzema's devastating form was the primary reason for his failure at the Spanish club.

The Serb has admitted that he joined Los Blancos too early and could not compete with 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema.

Jovic has also insisted that he was unlucky with injuries and COVID but looks back at his time at Real Madrid with pleasure. He told ATV, as quoted by Marca:

"It was great. It was a great experience for me and I am very honored to have been part of the biggest club in the world. But I think I went to Madrid too soon. Karim Benzema exploded and deservedly won the Ballon de Gold."

He added:

"At first I was unlucky. First COVID broke out, then some injuries stopped me... but for me it was definitely a great experience."

The former Real Madrid flop has also singled out Benzema and Luka Modric for their enormous qualities. He added:

"I wouldn't want to distinguish anyone for their playing qualities, but Karim Benzema has left a mark on me, and without a doubt also Luka Modric, who has always been there for me. Luka is one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid."

Jovic will be remembered as one of the biggest flops in Los Blancos' history, joining the club from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60 million in 2019.

He was able to find the back of the net just thrice in 51 games during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jovic joined Fiorentina this summer on a free transfer, with Los Blancos retaining the right to receive 50% of a transfer fee should he move in the future.

He has scored six goals for the Serie A side so far this campaign in 18 games across all competitions.

Barcelona plotting a summer raid on rivals Real Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a free transfer move for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio in the summer.

The Spain international has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The versatile 26-year-old has emerged as one of the many targets for the Blaugrana as they look for potential bargains.

Asensio has not been a first-team regular under Carlo Ancelotti but Los Blancos are reportedly looking to tie him down with a new deal. He has registered two goals and two assists in 13 appearances this season.

