Barcelona internally debating on decision to sign out-of-favor Real Madrid star - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid could battle to enlist Marco Asensio in their respective squads for the 2022-23 campaign, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Spain international is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barca have kept a note of high-profile players that could become free agents next summer and Asensio is amongst those in their crosshairs.

Signing Asensio comes with several pros. Firstly, his age profile, coupled with his ability, makes him an asset to any squad.

Second, Asensio could be available as a free agent - barring a signing fee - and could go well in line with Barcelona's efforts to be frugal with their finances. Third, Asensio's ability to score goals from medium to long-range will add a different dynamic to the Blaugrana's attack.

Finally, signing a player at the peak of his powers from Real Madrid would deliver a sentimental blow to Los Blancos. This is especially the case after recent reports have claimed Madrid are interested in offering him a new contract.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has close ties to Barca president Joan Laporta. However, the club are debating the decision to invest in Asensio when there are other areas in the squad that need strengthening.

Manager Xavi Hernandez could use signings on both flanks of his defense as well in the centre-forward role, where Robert Lewandowski does not have an able backup. Memphis Depay's potential departure in 2023 will only magnify that problem.

Moreover, it was claimed earlier this season that Barcelona's dressing room may not be open to welcoming Asensio for various reasons.

Real Madrid would be wise to retain Marco Asensio amid Barcelona interest

As mentioned above, Asensio has a lot to offer on the pitch and is in the prime years of his playing career.

If Real Madrid do want to retain him, then they must start trusting the Spaniard more on the pitch. It bodes well for them that Asensio's preference has always been to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has accorded just 246 minutes of playing time to him across competitions this season. Those minutes have been spread across 13 matches, where Asensio has scored twice and registered two assists.

Moreover, seeing a player of his ilk donning Barcelona colors would be a moral win for the Catalan giants - one which Madrid's fans may not take warmly to.

