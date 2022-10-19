Galatasaray plot move for Barcelona star in January - Reports

Galatasaray have made initial contact over a possible move for Barcelona star Memphis Depay in the January transfer window, as per Sport.

The Netherlands international was deemed surplus to requirements this summer and was allowed to enter into negotiations with Juventus. However, a move did not materialize due to the forward's financial demands from the Italian giants.

Depay is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2023, and Barca want to wait until his performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to make a decision on his future. A good display with the Oranje could, of course, drive up interest in the player from other potential suitors ahead of the winter window.

Barca could be willing to keep Depay on board if he lowers his salary to meet the club's new wage structure. For now, the Dutchman remains with the Catalan giants as Robert Lewandowski's backup.

The Poland international's arrival from Bayern Munich this summer meant that one of Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, if not both, would have to be sold. The latter ended up leaving for Chelsea on deadline day, which means Depay is still an important squad player for manager Xavi Hernandez.

The La Liga outfit, however, are yet to decide whether to let him leave in January to rake in some transfer fees or keep him for the season. Trusting Lewandowski to feature in all major games could prove to be a risky strategy.

Depay hasn't seen much playing time this season. He picked up an injury while on international duty with the Netherlands last month and has since been missing from action.

However, the forward only featured in three games out of a possible eight across competitions before that, scoring once in the process.

Barcelona ready to offer new contract to Ousmane Dembele but with one key condition

Barcelona are reportedly open to offering a fresh contract to Ousmane Dembele but have warned the Frenchman that will be transfer-listed if he delays committing his future to the club again.

Dembele signed a two-year extension at Camp Nou this summer after letting his previous contract expire. This naturally filled Barca with great anxiety as they risked losing a player they spent £137.5 million with add-ons for, on a free transfer.

As per Sport (h/t 90min), Barcelona want to avoid a repeat of the situation. Dembele's current deal with Barca expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

