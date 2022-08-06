Barcelona star interested in Juventus move - reports

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay is open to a move to Juventus after being told that he can leave Camp Nou this summer, as per Sport.

The Netherlands international signed for Barca as a free agent last summer after running down his contract at Olympique Lyonnais. He ended the campaign as the club's top goalscorer with 12 goals in 28 league appearances.

However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for a fee of €45 million has pushed Depay down the pecking order. Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also believed to be ahead of him at the moment.

The club have told the 28-year-old that he can leave this summer, with an offer from Juventus already on the table.

The player is supposedly interested in making a move to Turin but the Blaugrana need to lower their asking price so he can be paid lucrative wages. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton have also been linked with Depay.

Depay is not interested in the project at Spurs, while Chelsea don't see him as a primary target in the current transfer window.

The former Manchester United attacker has another year left on his contract at Camp Nou. Barca are open to extending the deal and loaning him out with an obligatory buy-clause, but Depay's camp is inclined not to extend Depay's stay.

Juve, on the other hand, prefer a loan move because they don't have much FFP margin. The Bianconeri have seen the departures of several high-profile names this summer, including Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi, and Douglas Costa this summer.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski confident that his age will not affect his performances

Robert Lewandowski is a major reason behind Depay being put up for sale by Barcelona. The Poland international scored goals at an incredible rate in Germany and left the Allianz Arena after scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern.

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Robert Lewandowski doing his thing in front of the home crowd(via @FCBarcelona Robert Lewandowski doing his thing in front of the home crowd 🌟(via @FCBarcelona)https://t.co/WLXXLcR9ez

He was unveiled at the Camp Nou on August 5 with the No. 9 shirt previously held by Memphis Depay at the club. At 33 years old, Lewandowski is still going strong.

Speaking in a press conference after his unveiling (h/t BarcaBlaugranes), the former Borussia Dortmund centre-forward stated that he isn't bothered by his age.

"Age does not matter, it’s just a number. I don’t feel 33 years old. Physically I feel great and I have been playing at the top level for years now."

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far