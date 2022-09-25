Barcelona dressing room reportedly against potential arrival of 'toxic' Real Madrid star

Barcelona players are said to be against the potential arrival of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in the near future due to his toxic personality.

As reported by El Nacional, it is believed that there is no chance the Spain international will renew his contract at Madrid next summer.

Hence, his agent Jorge Mendes is keen to take advantage of his relationship with Barcelona and secure a move for his client.

However, a move to the Catalan giants for Asensio looks improbable due to three reasons. Firstly, the two teams want to respect the gentlemen's agreement with each other so that they avoid another 'Luis Figo' episode.

Secondly, the Blaugrana seemingly have no place in their squad for another forward. Manager Xavi Hernandez oversaw the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski this summer while Ousmane Dembele's contract was renewed until 2024.

Finally, it is claimed that several players in Barca's dressing room don't want the transfer to go ahead as they believe Asensio is toxic. His behavior at Real Madrid this season has been cited as an example by senior figures at Camp Nou.

Several times this season, the former RCD Mallorca winger has expressed his unhappiness at not being handed enough minutes under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Given that this is a World Cup year, Asensio's feelings are understandable to a certain extent.

He has played a combined 47 minutes in just four matches across competitions for Los Blancos this season, scoring one goal. Regardless of his inactivity at Madrid, manager Luis Enrique picked him in Spain's squad announced earlier this month.

Asensio provided an assist for Jordi Alba's goal in his country's 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss against Switzerland on Saturday (September 24). He was subbed off in the 63rd minute in place of striker Borja Iglesias.

Juventus could battle Barcelona for Real Madrid star

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t TheHardTackle), Juventus have been linked with a move to sign Asensio in 2023 and could potentially battle Barcelona for his signature.

However, if he does move to the Allianz Stadium, he is likely to face potential competition from wingers Angel di Maria and Filip Kostic. Regardless, Juventus could offer him more regular football than Real Madrid.

Any potential move for Asensio can only be completed after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which commences in November later this year. A good showing with La Roja could lead to interest from top European teams in the upcoming January transfer window.

