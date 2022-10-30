Real Madrid star close to signing new contract after being on the brink of exit - Reports

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is close to being offered a new contract after being linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as per Marca.

The Spain international received several lucrative offers in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. However, he was adamant about staying with Los Blancos despite entering the final year of his contract.

Asensio's future at the club seemed to be all but over during that time, with Real Madrid unsure about what to do with him. However, Asensio's attitude in training sessions and game-changing impact whenever he is played has made Madrid realize his value.

Still just 26, Asensio is in the prime years of his playing career and can offer a lot to the team in various positions. The versatile Spaniard can play down the flanks, in midfield, and even down the middle in attack.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has used him sparingly. He has played a combined 217 minutes in the 12 matches he has featured across competitions this season.

However, his impact in those games has been there for all to see. A world-class dribbler, Asensio has the ability to split defenses with his passes and strike the ball well with either foot.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, could reportedly be made aware of a new contract offer for Asensio in the coming days. It remains to be seen if the discussions will start before or after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which commences on November 20.

The Real Madrid playmaker will hope to make the cut when manager Luis Enrique announces his 26-man La Roja squad.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has not ruled out a surprise move to Barcelona

Asensio has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the weeks that followed the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

When asked about the interest from the Blaugranas in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE (h/t SportsMax.tv) last month, the Real Madrid star replied:

"Honestly, I don't know. I have not thought about it or weighed it up. I can't give an answer right now. [The speculation] is norma. In seven months, well, from January, I am free to sign for another club. A lot more will come out."

He concluded:

"I had 200 messages this morning [regarding the Barcelona speculation]. I am in a world where there are a lot of rumours, I can't control that."

Poll : 0 votes