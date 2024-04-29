“I’ve been waiting for this whole my life” - Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton thrilled by Gunners’ title charge

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 80 points in 35 matches. Having won four of their last five league fixtures, the Gunners have a chance to claim their first league title in 20 years this season.

British Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton revealed in an interview with GQ Sports that he is a Gunners fan. When asked if he is satisfied with the Arsenal's performances and results so far, the seven-time world champion replied:

"Of course, I’m so happy. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life!"

Expand Tweet

The Gunners' most recent fixture in the Premier League was a north London derby on April 28, which they won 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg netted an own goal in the 15th minute before Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors' lead in the 27th minute. Kai Havertz scored the third goal in the 38th minute while the home side were unable to open their scoring by the end of the first half.

Cristian Romero scored Tottenham's first goal in the 64th minute and Son Heung-min successfully netted a penalty in the 87th minute as the Gunners picked up the three points.

Arsenal will next be in Premier League action against Bournemouth on May 4 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager became the fifth-fastest manager to reach 100 Premier League wins

With the 3-2 victory in the recent north London derby, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is now the fifth-fastest manager to register 100 wins in the Premier League, doing so in 169 matches.

The four fastest managers to reach 100 Premier League wins are Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Sir Alex Ferguson, who achieved the records after 134, 142, 159 and 162 matches, respectively.

With this record, Arteta, who joined the club in 2019, also became the fastest Gunners coach to reach 100 Premier League wins, crossing former manager Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman is now sixth on the list, having achieved 100 wins in 179 matches.