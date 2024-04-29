Joao Felix shares comment after getting impressed by performance from Arsenal star in north London derby win over Tottenham

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix showed his appreciation for Arsenal forward Kai Havertz following the Gunners' 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese forward commented with a crown emoji on a post made by the German following the Premier League victory.

Felix shared the dressing room with Havertz at Chelsea for half a season after moving to Stamford Bridge on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Havertz scored Arsenal's third goal inside the first half, which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides in the north London derby. After a difficult start to his campaign following a move from Chelsea, he has hit an excellent run of form for the Gunners. He bagged a brace against his former side before scoring against Tottenham, taking him to 12 Premier League goals for the season.

The win was crucial for Arsenal, keeping them at top spot in the Premier League with 80 points from 35 games. Manchester City are hot on their tails, just a point behind with a game in hand. Facing a repeat of the title race from last season, Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping that his men keep their composure this time around to lift the trophy.

Arsenal star insists he is 'learning from mistakes' after error against Tottenham

Raya's error led to Tottenham's first goal.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya claimed that he would improve in the upcoming games following the side's 3-2 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard passed the ball straight to Spurs center-back Cristian Romero who eventually scored to begin a period of nervy moments for the Gunners, who then held a 3-0 lead.

Speaking after the game, he said (via Sky Sports):

“I’ve learned from making mistakes,” he told Sky Sports after the match. “If you don’t make mistakes, you don’t learn. It’s part of football, everybody makes mistakes.

“But the thing is, when the ‘keeper makes a mistake, is normally it is a goal and it’s more seen, more talked [about] compared to a striker missing a tap-in or whatever. But it’s just part of football and you learn from that, that’s the most important thing. You just learn from the mistakes.”

Mikel Arteta surprised many after making a move for Raya in the transfer window despite decent performances from Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks last season. However, the Spaniard has been a good addition overall, leading the Premier League with 14 clean sheets.

He switched to Arsenal from Brentford for an initial loan fee of £3 million with a fixed permanent fee of £27 million to be paid at the end of the season. The Gunners will hope that he keeps his composure late in the season to ensure the side lift the Premier League.