“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life” - Lewis Hamilton confesses love for Arsenal, video emerges

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has shared his love for Premier League side Arsenal.

The north London outfit completed a dramatic 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28) and are in the midst of a title battle with Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's team are at the top of the standings, a point clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Hamilton was recently asked by GQ about the Premier League team he was supporting and the 39-year-old was quick to say:

"Arsenal."

The reporter then asked:

"Are you happy with the results so far?"

Responding to the query, Hamilton said:

"Of course, I'm so happy. I've been waiting for this my whole life."

The Gunners' last Premier League title came in the 2003-04 season. However, they came close in the 2023-24 campaign, eventually losing the league to Manchester City after leading the race for 248 days.

Despite Arsenal leading the Premier League at the moment, the Cityzens still seem favorites. The Manchester outfit will go on to lift their fourth title in a row if they were to win their remaining encounters in the English top flight.

What did Lewis Hamilton say about Arsenal in an interview in 2022?

This isn't the first time former F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has shown support for Arsenal. In 2022, the Mercedes driver discussed how he started supporting the Gunners during his childhood.

Speaking in a press conference, he said (via Sky Sports):

"I remember switching between these teams (Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur) and getting home, and my sister punching me several times in the arm. My sister basically beat me saying you have to support Arsenal. So, I remember at five-six years old then I became a supporter of the Gunners."

The Gunners are seen as one of the biggest clubs around the world, having won 13 English top-flight titles and 14 FA Cup trophies. However, they have yet to win the UEFA Champions League.

This season, the north Londoners could add a 14th league title to their cabinet. In their remaining fixtures, Mikel Arteta and company face Bournemouth and Everton at the Emirates while traveling to Manchester United for their only away fixture.