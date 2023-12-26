“I’ve walked away from the game” - Ex-Manchester United hero opens up on struggle of watching Red Devils play now

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has expressed his disappointment at watching the Red Devils play in recent years and Manchester City's dominance.

United have struggled massively this season, losing 13 of their 26 games across competitions. They have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup and are eighth in the Premier League. There has been no clear playing style under Erik ten Hag and the performances have been disappointing.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Yorke said that watching the team play these days is a tough task. He said he catches highlights at times rather than watching the entire game, saying:

"'Watching United has been a struggle. There's no two ways about that. I'm not going to lie, I've walked away from the game: refused to watch for a bit, and just try to catch up on highlights rather than sit through the 90 minutes."

Yorke also expressed his disappointment at city rivals Manchester City's dominance in recent times as they won the treble last season. City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final en route to their treble. Yorke said:

"Worse still is that City are sweeping all before them, including United in last season's all-Manchester FA Cup final. I still haven't forgotten the fact that we allowed City to repeat history, winning our Treble, because we had a chance to stop them at Wembley and we didn't.

"The players didn't do what they were supposed to do to protect the biggest legacy of the football club. So I'm a bit miffed by that and I haven't really recovered from it."

The Red Devils lost 2-1 in the FA Cup final last season. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for Manchester City while Bruno Fernandes scored for United via a penalty.

An out-of-form Manchester United set to host Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag's side have lost three of their last four games and drawn one. Manchester United haven't scored in four consecutive games for the first time since November 1992.

They lost 3-0 against Bournemouth in the Premier League before losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, both at Old Trafford. United then played out a goalless draw at Liverpool before losing 2-0 at West Ham United.

Manchester United are eighth in the league standings, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal and eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They will next host Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Villans are third in the league table and are on a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions.