"I have very, very big plans" - Virgil van Dijk comments on Liverpool contract situation 

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he has big plans despite his Liverpool future hanging in the balance. He wants to win all trophies available for the Reds this season even if it is his final season at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Dijk asked the Reds fans to remain calm about his future as there is no update at the moment. He stated that the talks are going on behind the scenes but there has been no progress just yet. He said via GOAL:

"In the coming months we just have to give it our all. We are still active on three fronts and that is the primary goal I have in mind. I have very, very big plans in that area. Unfortunately I can't talk about personal conversations I have with the club. We've been talking for a while and the only thing I can say now is that I love this club. I'm very calm about the situation. As long as I'm calm about it, the fans can be too. If there's news, you'll hear about it. For now, I really don't know where I will be playing next season, but again: I am calm about it."

Virgil van Dijk is among the three high-profile players who are set to become free agents this summer. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final months of their Liverpool contracts and are in talks over a new deal.

Virgil van Dijk has repeatedly said the same thing about his Liverpool contract talk

Virgil van Dijk has repeatedly stated that there has been no progress in contract talks with Liverpool. The Dutchman has hinted that it is his final year with the Reds and he wants to make the most of his time on the pitch. He said via Liverpool.com:

"There will be a day one day when I reflect on everything that's happened to me at L'pool. Then I'll have a proper think about what stands out. Hopefully there are still good things to come. I have no idea (how many more appearances I'll make). How many left this season? Hopefully those are guaranteed and then I don't know what the future will bring. It's down to everyone involved - the players, the managers, the fans. It's a good stat to have. We will keep going. Good win so now we focus on the next one."

Van Dijk is currently the Liverpool captain and has been touted as the best defender in the world by several pundits and players alike.

