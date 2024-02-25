"I can't wait until he leaves" - Gary Neville makes cheeky Jurgen Klopp claim as Liverpool lift their 10th EFL Cup

Manchester United legend Gary Neville took a cheeky dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Reds defeated Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic extra-time winner at Wembley, netting in the 118th minute of the game. The win marked the Merseysiders' first trophy of the season and their 10th EFL Cup title overall.

Neville lauded the Reds for their energetic approach and jokingly claimed that he can't wait until Klopp's departure at the end of the season. The United legend told Sky Sports (via DaveOCKOP on X):

"When you look at the energy, the passion, the spirit of the club. I can't wait until he leaves."

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Since taking over back in 2015, the German tactician has given the team an identity, helping them win the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League, among other trophies.

He brought the Reds back to the status of a European giant. Apart from his coaching, Klopp's contagious energy has helped the side get past many difficult situations. The clash against Chelsea once again proved that aspect as they coped well with injuries to big stars.

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk reacts to the EFL Cup final win

Virgil van Dijk scored a proper captain's goal to help Liverpool win their first silverware of the season. The Dutchman proved why he is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, who can also score clutch goals.

Speaking to the media after the Wembley triumph, the towering defender hailed his teammates, telling (via the Reds' official website):

“So much. All the young boys on the pitch, if you see the extra-time, it’s incredible. I’m so proud of the team.An intense game for both sides, they had chances, we had chances and [it’s] amazing. First trophy as the Liverpool captain – it’s all for the fans so let’s enjoy it."

He added:

“You should always savour the good moments and this is definitely one of them. We will never take these things for granted, we are very, very blessed and you see today as well that it could have been the other way, we could have lost."

Virgil van Dijk, since joining Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, has now won eight trophies with the club. He has won two EFL Cups with the Reds, in 2022 and this year.