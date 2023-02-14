“I have been waiting for him to tail a little bit” – Ex-Chelsea manager says Graham Potter must keep Mason Mount out of team

Former Chelsea manager Glen Hoddle has backed Graham Potter's decision to axe Mason Mount from the starting XI. He wasn't surprised by the call and feels Mount needs some rest.

“I’m not surprised. In the length of time I have been in football, I have been waiting for that to happen,” Hoddle said (via Daily Star).

“He’s a very, very good young player and he has looked sharp for many years. I am thinking, he needs a rest at some stage."

Hoddle added:

“He was playing England games, Southgate trusted him and played him a lot. He needed a rest. All of these players have played a lot, but particularly him. If you look from his days, even at Derby, Frank played him all the time, he was always in the team. Tuchel was the same. He’s had a hell of a lot of football."

The former Chelsea player said:

“He’s only human, he’s a young man, and I have been waiting for him to tail a little bit. The best thing for him is to take him out for a little bit, give him that breather, and then he will be chomping at the bit.”

He further noted:

“He will be physically and mentally ready. He’s not become a poor player, so the Chelsea fans who are calling for his head should be doing it in a different way.”

Chelsea struggling to score goals under Graham Potter

The Blues have had a torrid time this season but things have worsened considerably post the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They have won two games, drawn four and lost three matches post the Qatar showpiece event. The Blues have kept four clean sheets in that duration, which points to the fact that their primary problem is in scoring goals.

New signings like Joao Felix, Mudryk, and Noni Madueke might need more time to gel as a team.

