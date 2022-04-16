“I wanna see him play ffs” – Liverpool fans feel sorry about Reds star who failed to make squad for FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City

A section of Liverpool fans online were not happy to see Japanese star Takumi Minamino miss out on their FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp announced the team and Minamino failed to make the cut. The winger does not even have a place on the Reds' bench for their game at Wembley Stadium.

Minamino has played a vital role in Liverpool's cup runs in the FA Cup as well as in the Carabao Cup. The 27-year-old winger featured in all four FA Cup games prior to the semifinals. Minamino has also scored three in the cup, one against Cardiff City and then a brace against Norwich City.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star also scored four goals and provided an assist in the Carabao Cup, which the Reds happened to win. However, the winger missed out on the final against Chelsea on that occasion.

The Reds supporters were not happy that Minamino has missed out on yet another important game in the club's cup run. Here are some tweets in that regard:

Liverpool and Manchester City face each other for the second time in a week's time. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League last Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. The match ended 2-2 on that occasion.

Liverpool need to win the FA Cup if they are to win the quadruple

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this year. It is worth mentioning that the Reds have not had success in the FA Cup for a very long time. They last won this cup back in 2006.

This is also the first time the Merseyside club have reached the semifinals of the FA Cup under the management of Jurgen Klopp. Winning the trophy will take them a step closer to the quadruple they are currently aiming for.

Liverpool are currently involved in a closely-fought title race with Manchester City. The Reds are currently second in the standings and trail City by just one point with seven matches remaining.

They have also made it through to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Portuguese side Benfica in the last-eight. They are now scheduled to face La Liga side Villarreal in the semis.

